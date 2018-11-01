Midnight, Texas Sneak Peek: Is It the Crystal Desert... or Hotel Hell?

We’ve got a feeling the Crystal Desert’s Yelp reviews are about to take a turn for the worse.

Midnight, Texas‘ newly refurbished hotel and spa is the spot of a supernatural murder, despite Manfred’s best efforts, in this exclusive sneak peek of Friday’s episode, “The Monster of the Week Is Patriarchy” (NBC, 9/8c).

The clip opens with Manfred witnessing some nefarious, supernatural goings-on in a room at the hotel, which leads him to demand that Patience let him in so he can try to save the guest. On the way upstairs, he quickly explains that ghosts are real and the hotel is haunted — and the fact that she’s in no way surprised at this revelation means she and Kai probably settled down in the right area code.

Elsewhere in the episode, Lem and Olivia’s psychic bond isn’t as fun or helpful as it was in the season premiere, and Fiji worries about all of the dangerous accidents that befall Bobo.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Manfred get down to spooky business.