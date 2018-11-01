Barbra Streisand was in the driver’s seat for her turn at Carpool Karaoke, and the anecdotes exchanged were just as entertaining as the songs sung.

Appearing on The Late Show‘s staple singing sketch, Streisand ostensibly gave host James Corden a lift when his found his car booted on an L.A. street. Corden, however, nearly had second thoughts about his A-list assist, as Streisand proceeded to detail how when recently required to retake the written driver’s test, she failed.

Not once. Not twice. But three times. But hey, at least she didn’t (again) steer the wrong way up an off-ramp with Corden riding shotgun!

Later, Streisand recounted the chestnut about how she hailed the ultimate Apple customer support — as in company chieftan Tim Cook himself — when she worried that Siri was teaching people to mispronounce her last name. (What’s more, it wasn’t her first time dialing an Apple boss for help, she shares!) Corden then hails Siri to prove that Babs’ last name is now done right.

Oh, there were also songs, including “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)” and “The Way We Were.” Press play above to go along for the entire ride.