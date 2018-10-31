BBC America to Adapt Discworld Novels With 'Punk Rock Thriller' The Watch

BBC America is bringing another wildly popular fantasy book series to TV: The network has ordered The Watch, a eight-episode series based on Sir Terry Pratchett’s bestselling Discworld novels, TVLine has learned.

The Watch is described as a “punk rock thriller” that takes its inspiration from the “City Watch” books in the Discworld series, following a group of “misfit cops as they fight to save a ramshackle city of normalized wrongness from both the past and future in a perilous quest,” per the network. The series will feature Discworld favorites like City Watch Captain Sam Vimes, Lady Sybil Ramkin, Carrot, Angua, Cheery and Pratchett’s famous interpretation of Death.

Simon Allen (Strike Back, The Musketeers) will pen the series, with Hilary Simon (Luther) and Phil Collinson (Doctor Who) serving as executive producers. First published in 1983, Pratchett’s Discworld novels have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide.

“The Watch has been startlingly reimagined for television by writer Simon Allen, while still cleaving to the humor, heart and ingenuity of Terry Pratchett’s incomparably original work,” BBC America president Sarah Barnett said in a statement. “BBC America embraces what’s fresh and exhilarating in TV; we believe The Watch will astonish audiences.”