SNL: Ray Donovan's Liev Schreiber to Make Hosting Debut in November

Liev, from New York, it’s… the star of Ray Donovan!

NBC announced on Wednesday that Liev Schreiber is set to make his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Nov. 10.

Schreiber will be joined by Lil’ Wayne, who will be making his second SNL appearance as solo musical guest and third overall. His 12th studio album, “Tha Carter V,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

As previously reported, Jonah Hill is set to host SNL this Saturday, Nov. 3, with musical guest Maggie Rogers.

Are you looking forward to Schreiber’s hosting debut? Drop a comment below.