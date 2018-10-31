Ratings: ABC Sitcoms, NCISes Rise

The Conners‘ “inaugural” Halloween episode scared up 7.8 million total viewers and a 1.8 rating on Tuesday night, ticking up in the demo from its Week 2 outing opposite the World Series. (Read recap.)

ABC’s other Tuesday sitcoms — The Kids Are Alright (5.5 mil/1.3), black-ish (4.3 mil/1.1) and Splitting Up Together (3.3 mil/0.9) — each gained two tenths in the demo, while The Rookie (4.5 mil/0.8) held steady in Week 3.

Elsewhere on Halloween Eve….

FOX | The Gifted (2 mil/0.6) returned steady, while Lethal Weapon (2.7 mil/0.6) dipped.

THE CW | The Flash (1.73 mil/0.6; read recap) and Black Lightning (1.02 mil/0.3; read recap) each dipped a tenth, both matching series lows in the demo.

CBS | NCIS (12.1 mil/1.3) and New Orleans (7.6 mil/0.9) each rose a tenth, while FBI (9.4 mil/1.0) was steady.

NBC | The Voice (8.8 mil/1.6; read recap) and This Is Us (8.8 mil/2.1; read recap) were steady; New Amsterdam (6.8 mil/1.3) hit a 3-week audience high while dipping in the demo.

