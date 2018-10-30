Adaptation of Dean Koontz's Strangers Eyed at Fox, by Criminal Minds Creator

Fox is getting very friendly with Strangers, by giving a script order with penalty to a series adaptation of the 1986 Dean Koontz thriller.

Penned by Criminal Minds creator Jeff Davis, the Fox and Sony Pictures Television co-production will tell the story of several different people — thousands of miles apart, from different walks of life — who find themselves struck by unusual fears and sudden phobias.

“A novelist in California suffers unbearable sleep terrors…,” reads the synopsis. “In Boston, a surgeon’s intense panic attacks threaten her career. A priest in Chicago dreads the rise of the moon. An ex-Marine develops a paralyzing fear of the dark. They’re all connected by a forgotten trauma, repressed memories now surfacing and leading each of them to one destination: a small motel in Nevada where a dark secret lies hidden–one that could change the course of humanity itself.”

Davis, who also developed TV’s Teen Wolf series, will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Koontz, Josh Berman (Drop Dead Diva) and Chris King.

Any fellow Koontz fans out there? Curious or excited to see Strangers come to life?