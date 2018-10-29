Rent Live Cast Includes Jesus Christ Superstar Brandon Victor Dixon, Vanessa Hudgens and DWTS Champ

Today for you: Fox has released the complete cast list for its live-musical presentation of Rent.

Among the performers are Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert Emmy nominee (and Hamilton alum) Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom Collins and RuPaul’s Drag Race knockout Valentina as his scene-stealing love interest, Angel. Grease: Live’s Rizzo, Vanessa Hudgens, and Kiersey Clemons (Transparent) will play Maureen and Joanne, respectively; Dancing With the Stars champ Jordan Fisher, Mark; R&B singer Tinashe, Mimi; country rocker Brennin Hunt, Roger; and Empire’s Mario, landlord Benjamin Coffin III.

In addition, Keala Settle — aka bearded lady Lettie Lutz in The Greatest Showman — is set to perform “Seasons of Love” as part of the ensemble. Michael Grief, who directed the original New York Theatre Workshop and Broadway productions of Rent is in charge of the stage direction; Alex Rudzinski (JC Superstar Live in Concert), the live-TV direction. The curtain will rise on the three-hour broadcast of the beloved Tony-winning musical on Sunday, January 27, at 7/6c. (It’ll be tape-delayed on the West Coast.)

So what do you think of Fox’s choices to play Rent’s iconic characters? Are there actors that you can more easily imagine inhabiting the roles? Hit the comments.