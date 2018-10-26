Tales of the City: Victor Garber Boards Netflix Revival in Recurring Role

Netflix will tell its new Tales of the City with the help of TV vet Victor Garber, who has joined the drama’s revival in a recurring role, TVLine has learned.

Garber will appear as Sam Garland, a handsome English gentleman who spends his days reading old books to Olympia Dukakis’ Anna.

Set in present-day San Francisco, Tales of the City‘s fourth TV chapter will span 10 episodes and will find Laura Linney’s Mary Ann Singleton going through a midlife crisis. She returns home to her daughter, Shawna (played by Ellen Page), and ex-husband Brian (Paul Gross), 20 years after leaving them behind to pursue her career.

The cast also includes Tales vet Barbara Garrick (DeDe), as well as franchise newbies Murray Bartlett (Looking), Charlie Barnett (Chicago Fire) and Girls alumna Zosia Mamet as Shawna’s love interest, Claire.

According to Armistead Maupin, who wrote the novels on which Tales is based, the new episodes will feature “joys and complications… for the residents of 28 Barbary Lane,” and “Mrs. Madrigal’s tenants, both old and new, will be entangled in delicious new adventures and ever-expanding possibilities for love.”

Production on the revival is currently underway in New York City.