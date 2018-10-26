Four Weddings and a Funeral: Hulu Series Taps Jessica Williams to Star

One of the 2 Dope Queens is adding Four Weddings and a Funeral to her calendar. Actress-comedian-ex-Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams has signed on to star in Hulu’s forthcoming anthology series based on the 1994 Hugh Grant romantic comedy, TVLine has learned.

Also boarding the Mindy Kaling-shepherded reboot of sorts are Nikesh Patel (Indian Summers), Rebecca Rittenhouse (The Mindy Project) and John Reynolds (Search Party).

Penned by Kaling and fellow Mindy Project EP Matt Warburton, Four Weddings centers on Williams’ Jess, a young communications director for a New York senatorial campaign who receives a wedding invitation from a college pal now living in London. She abandons her professional and personal life and travels to the UK with old friends and ends up in the midst of their personal crises.

Per the logline, “Relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and, of course, there are four weddings and a funeral.”

The original Four Weddings, starring a then-unknown Hugh Grant as a British bachelor forced to attend his friends’ weddings, was a sleeper hit in the summer of 1994 and even earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is expected to debut in 2019 on Hulu.