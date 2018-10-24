MasterChef Junior: Alyson Hannigan Joins Celebrity Thanksgiving Special

MasterChef Junior is cooking up some star power — and a little family bonding — for its upcoming Thanksgiving episode.

Fox on Wednesday announced its lineup for MasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown, which will pair famous adults with pint-sized chefs for a chance to win money for a good cause. In each match-up, two celebrities will face off against each other in the kitchen, and the winner will earn a $25,000 donation to the charity of his or her choice.

Here’s what the full roster looks like:

* Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and daughter Saty vs. Lil Rel Howery (Rel) and daughter Brittni

* Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) and MasterChef Junior Season 5 contestant Shayne Wells vs. Terrence Howard (Empire) and Season 6 finalist Avery Meadows

* NFL player Emmitt Smith and Season 6 winner Beni Cwiakala vs. NFL player Jerry Rice and Season 4 winner Addison Osta Smith

The two-hour MasterChef Junior: Celebrity Showdown special airs Thursday, Nov. 22 — aka Thanksgiving Day — at 8/7c on Fox, following the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Redskins football game.