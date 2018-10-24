Atypical Renewed for Season 3

Sam Gardner’s coming-of-age story will continue at Netflix. The streaming service has renewed family dramedy Atypical for a 10-episode third season, it was announced on Wednesday.

Atypical, which debuted in Aug. 2017, is told from the perspective of Sam (United States of Tara‘s Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old high school student on the autism spectrum who’s in pursuit of love and independence. Season 2, which was released on Sept. 7, focused on Sam preparing for life after graduation, while sister Casey (The Glass Castle‘s Brigette Lundy-Paine) adjusted to her new school. Back at home, parents Elsa (Patrick Melrose’s Jennifer Jason Leigh) and Doug (Justified‘s Michael Rapaport) found their marriage in crisis. Additional co-stars include Nik Dodani (Murphy Brown), who plays Sam’s friend Zahid, and Jenna Boyd (Code Black), who plays Sam’s on-again/off-again girlfriend Paige.

Netflix has announced a handful of renewals and cancellations as of late. Renewals include Disenchantment (for Season 2) and Ozark (for Season 3), while cancellations include Marvel series Iron Fist and Luke Cage, as well as long-running prison dramedy Orange Is the New Black (which is ending after Season 7). TVLine’s Streaming TV Scorecard has been updated to reflect Atypical‘s renewal.

Are you excited about the Atypical renewal? Hit the comments with your reactions.