The Voice: Mariah Carey Joins Season 15 as Knockout Rounds Advisor

And then a hero comes along, with the strength to… help The Voice‘s contestants make it to the live shows.

Grammy-winning singer Mariah Carey will join Season 15 of the competition series as the Knockout Rounds’ key advisor, NBC announced Tuesday.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 29, Carey will mentor the 32 remaining Voice hopefuls as coaches Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Blake Shelton whittle their teams down to four contestants each. In each Knockout, two singers will go head-to-head and perform songs of their choosing, before their coach ultimately selects one performer to move on to the live broadcasts.

Previous key advisors have included Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus, as well as past Voice winners Cassadee Pope, Chris Blue, Jordan Smith and Chloe Kohanski.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC; the Season 15 Battle Rounds will continue in tonight’s hour-long episode.

