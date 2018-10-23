The Crown Season 3 Casts Camilla With Call the Midwife's Emerald Fennell

The Crown has added another member to its royal family: Call the Midwife actress Emerald Fennell has been cast as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix drama’s third season, TVLine has exclusively learned.

Season 3 of The Crown will jump forward to the 1970s, when Camilla first met Prince Charles (to be played by Ripper Street‘s Josh O’Connor). The two later married, making Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall.

“I’m absolutely over the moon, and completely terrified, to be joining so many hugely talented people on The Crown,” Fennell said. “I absolutely love Camilla, and am very grateful that my teenage years have well prepared me for playing a chain-smoking serial snogger with a pudding bowl haircut.”

As previously announced, Olivia Colman (Broadchurch) will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Claire Foy in Season 3, while Tobias Menzies (Outlander), Ben Daniels (The Exorcist) and Helena Bonham Carter will respectively play the ’70s versions of Prince Philip, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret.

The Crown will return for Season 3 in 2019. Your thoughts on Fennell’s casting? Drop ’em in a comment below.