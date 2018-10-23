Ratings: Legends Returns Low

Well this ain’t groovy. Legends of Tomorrow opened Season 4 on Monday night with just over a million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, down from both Season 3’s average (1.5 mil/0.5) and finale (1.4 mil/0.4) to mark series lows on both counts.

TVLine readers gave the premiere an average grade of “A-.”

Opening The CW’s night, Arrow (1.18 mil/0.4; read recap) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo vs. its season premiere.

Elsewhere….

NBC | The Voice (9.2 mil/1.8) and Manifest (7.3 mil/1.4; read recap) each dipped a tenth.

FOX | The Resident (4.8 mil/1.0) was steady, while 9-1-1 (5.6 mil/1.3) dipped.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (7.6 mil/1.1; read recap) is currently up 10 percent and two tenths, eyeing a possible season high in the demo.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.4 mil/1.1) and Bull (6.7 mil/0.8) were steady, while Happy Together (4.7 mil/0.8) and Magnum (5.6 mil/0.8) ticked down.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.