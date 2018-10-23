Busy Philipps is already in tears about her new E! talk show… but in a good way.

In a video Philipps posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the Freaks and Geeks and Cougar Town alum visits the set of her upcoming talk show Busy Tonight (debuting this Sunday, Oct. 28 at 9/8c on E!) for the first time, after returning home from a long promotional tour. She must like what she sees, too: “This looks just like the drawing!” she shouts, before getting emotional and collapsing into a friend’s arms in tears.

In the caption, Philipps confirms that those were “extremely happy tears” she was crying, and promises they’re just “the first of many” we’ll see from her. Busy Tonight, according to E!, will feature “everyone’s favorite unfiltered Hollywood best friend giving her hilarious and outspoken opinions on the latest pop culture stories and trending topics with candid celebrity guest interviews and original comedic segments.”

Watch the video below, and then hit the comments and tell us: Will you watching Busy Tonight‘s debut this weekend?