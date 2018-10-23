NCIS: LA's Barrett Foa to Moonlight on Will & Grace as Love Interest for Will

Will & Grace has found Will Truman a new boyfriend. The twist? He’s currently employed at a rival network!

The revived NBC sitcom has tapped NCIS: LA vet Barrett Foa to guest star as a new love interest for Eric McCormack’s lovelorn alter ego. Foa’s character, Paul, is a fellow teacher of Will’s. But the pair’s romance hits a snag when details about Paul’s home life put Will in an ethical dilemma.

Foa — whose episode is slated to air in early 2019 — isn’t the only suitor filling up Will’s dance card this season. As previously reported, White Collar alum Matt Bomer is set to recur as a smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor who dates Will.

Foa has played tech geek Eric Beale on CBS’ NCIS: LA since its launch nearly a decade ago. His additional credits include Entourage, NCIS, The Closer, Numb3rs, and Six Degrees.