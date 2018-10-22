Ratings: Charmed and Supergirl Dip, Sunday Night Football Hits Low

The CW’s Supergirl in its second Sunday outing delivered 1.33 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 12 percent and a tenth from its season opener to respectively flirt with and match series lows. Get scoop on what’s ahead.

Leading out of that, Charmed (1.3 mil/0.4) was down 17 percent and a tenth from its reboot debut.

Elsewhere….

ABC | AFV (5.5 mil/0.8) dipped, DWTS: Juniors (4.8 mil/0.8) was steady, and both Shark Tank (4 mil/0.8) and The Alec Baldwin Show (2.2 mil/0.4) ticked up.

CBS | Pending adjustment due to football things, God Friended Me (9.2 mil/1.3) is currently up 17 and 30 percent, while NCIS: LA (8.1 mil/1.1) and Madam Secretary (6.5 mil/0.7) are also up a bit.

NBC | Sunday Night Football (14.4 mil/4.6) is down 22 and 25 percent from last week’s fast nats to mark season lows.

FOX | The Simpsons (2.8 mil/1.2), Bob’s Burgers (2.7 mil/1.2) and Family Guy (2.6 mil/1.1) were all up multiple tenths, while even Rel (1.5 mil/0.6) ticked up.

