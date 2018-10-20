The Last Ship Sneak Peek: Slattery Leads the Hunt for Alisha's Killer

Alisha Granderson’s killer is in the wind, but Slattery (played by Adam Baldwin) is determined to hunt her down, as revealed in this sneak peek from TNT’s The Last Ship.

In the final season’s seventh episode, titled “Somos la Sangre,” Vulture team — pinned down after days of fighting — must find their way into a secretive enemy camp. Meanwhile back in the States, Slattery questions Elli (Jericho‘s Sprague Grayden) about where her treasonous and murderous sister Kelsi (American Crime‘s Caitlin Gerard) might have slipped off to.

Elli claims that Kelsi is “just a confused girl from Central Florida” and not some witting operative for Tavo, the revolutionary behind this season’s cyber and now military assault. “She’s not evil, she’s just lost.”

Slattery argues that Kelsi played her own, small role in the death of “3,000 American men, women and children.” Will he be able to pull any clues out of Elli? Press play above to find out.

