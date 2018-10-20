Ratings: Last Man Standing Slips But Still Dominates Night

Fox’s Last Man Standing this Friday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, slipping two tenths in the demo to mark a revival low, yet still dominating the night in that key measure.

Leading out of that, The Cool Kids (4.6 mil/0.9) — which also just got a full-season order — dipped a tenth.

Elsewhere….

CBS | MacGyver (6.1 mil/0.7) ticked down, while Hawaii Five-0 (7.3 mil/0.8) and Blue Bloods (8.3 mil/0.8) held steady, with the latter commanding (as it does) Friday’s biggest audience.

NBC | Blindspot (3 mil/0.5) matched its season premiere.

THE CW | Dynasty (650K/0.2) and Crazy Ex (420K/0.1) were steady.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3 mil/0.6) ticked up, Speechless (2.4 mil/0.3) dipped.

