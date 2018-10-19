Timeless Team Returns to Work for Wrap-Up Movie — First Photos

It’s the beginning of the end for NBC’s Timeless. The cast and crew on Friday shared the first images from the table read for the series’ two-hour wrap-up movie, which is slated to air in December.

The two-part finale — which NBC previously promised will give "closure to the globetrotting series" — reunites cast members Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett, Goran Višnjić, Paterson Joseph, Annie Wersching and Claudia Doumit. And worry not about Agent Christopher. Sakina Jaffrey, who was absent at Friday's table read, tweeted that she will join the production on Saturday. We can only assume the same goes for Višnjić and Joseph, both of whom were also MIA at said table read.

Back in July when the project was announced, EPs Shawn Ryan and Eric Kripke admitted that they’re preference would’ve been to make “another dozen seasons of Timeless,” but added that the movie “is the next best thing.”

Timeless scribes Lauren Greer and Arika Lisanne Mittman will pen the two-parter, with John Showalter handling director duties.

Check out the gallery above (or go here for direct access) and then hit the comments with your hopes and dreams for Timeless' swan song.