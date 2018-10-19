The Cool Kids Scores Full-Season Order

The Cool Kids‘ popularity is soaring at Fox. The network has handed the rookie retirement community comedy a full-season order. The back-nine pickup brings the series’ Season 1 episode count to 22.

The launch of Fox’s Last Man Standing-Cool Kids comedy block gave the network its most-watched Friday with entertainment in a decade. Cool Kids’ most recent episode drew a solid 4.8 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating.

“[EP] Charlie Day has given us a show that delivers the goods – hilarious stories and impeccable timing and chemistry between its stars, David Alan Grier, Vicki Lawrence, Martin Mull and Leslie Jordan,” said Michael Thorn, Fox’s President of Entertainment. “On top of that, it has the perfect lead-in with Tim Allen and Last Man Standing. The Cool Kids are just that, and we’re thrilled they’re going to be on Fox for a full season.”

If you’re wondering about Last Man Standing‘s, er, standing, the revived comedy was initially given a 22-episode order.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Cool Kids‘ full-season pickup.