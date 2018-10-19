Casual dating can involve much bigger questions than who’s going to pick up the check, as S.W.A.T.‘s Chris will find out firsthand in the Nov. 1 episode.

Grimm star Claire Coffee guest-stars in the hour as Kira, whom we learn Chris (played by Lina Esco) has been seeing. TVLine has learned that on their third date, Kira reveals that she is polyamorous, and she and her fiancé are looking for a new “third.” Will Chris, who identifies as bisexual, agree to join their triad?

Also in the episode, Debbie Allen (Grey’s Anatomy) guest-stars as Hondo’s mother, Charice.

Coffee played Adalind, a supernatural monster/lawyer on NBC’s Grimm throughout its six-season run. Her other TV work includes The West Wing, Franklin & Bash, Bones and General Hospital.