Station 19: ABC Hands Grey's Anatomy Spinoff Full Season 2 Order

One week after scoring record high ratings, Station 19 has been given a big vote of confidence by ABC. The firefighter-centric Grey’s Anatomy spinoff been picked up for a full season, the network announced Friday. The move extends the series’ Season 2 episode count from 13 to 22.

Buoyed by a highly-promoted crossover with Grey’s, Station 19 last week nabbed 6.5 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, rising 25 and 18 percent week-to-week to mark series highs.On average through its first two episodes, the sophomore drama is drawing 7.9 million viewers and a 1.8 demo rating in Live+3 data.

Station 19 stars Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Captain Robert Sullivan, Grey Damon as Jack Gibson, Barrett Doss as Victoria Hughes, Alberto Frezza as Ryan Tanner, Jay Hayden as Travis Montgomery, Okieriete Onaodowan as Dean Miller, Danielle Savre as Maya Bishop and Miguel Sandoval as Pruitt Herrera.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Station 19‘s back-nine pickup.