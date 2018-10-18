Ratings: Empire Leads as Survivor Dips; All American Stabilizes in Week 2

After slugging out with Survivor the past couple of weeks, Fox’s Empire this Wednesday held steady to score the nightly demo win, scoring a 1.6 rating to go with its 5.2 million viewers.

Leading out of that, Star (3.8 mil/1.2) was down a tenth.

CBS’ Survivor (7.3 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths in the demo to land in second place, while SEAL Team (5.5 mil/0.8; read post mortem) and Criminal Minds (4.5 mil/0.7) each dipped a tenth, both matching their series lows.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (7.6 mil/1.2) and Fire (7.9 mil/1.3) each dipped a tenth, while P.D. (7 mil/1.2) was steady. Of note, NBC averaged 1.9 million more viewers than the same Wednesday a year ago.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.3 mil/0.5; read recap) ticked down, while All American (637K/0.2) was steady in Week 2.

ABC | The Goldbergs (4.9 mil/1.1) slipped two tenths, Modern Family (5 mil/1.3) dipped one tenth, while American Housewife (4.2 mil/1.0), Single Parents (3.5 mil/1.0) and A Million Little Things (3.3 mil/0.8) all held steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.