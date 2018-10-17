Scrubs' Sarah Chalke, Bill Lawrence to Reunite for In-the-Works ABC Dramedy

Sarah Chalke is scrubbing in for another collaboration with a former boss.

Chalke will star in and co-executive-produce a potential ABC dramedy from Scrubs executive producer BIll Lawrence, our sister site Deadline reports.

The in-development series, which doesn’t yet have a title and which is inspired by Chalke’s life, follows two sisters whose parents have run an adoption agency out of their home for 30 years. The sisters then find themselves taking over the family business.

Emily Fox (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Hindsight) will write the script. Lawrence and Jeff Ingold (Undateable) are among the project’s executive producers, along with Warner Bros. Television.

In addition to playing Scrubs‘ Dr. Elliot Reed, Chalke’s TV work includes Roseanne, Cougar Town, How to Live With Your Parents (For the Rest of Your Life), How I Met Your Mother and Rick and Morty.