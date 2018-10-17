Property Brothers the Sitcom? Fox Eyes Scripted Comedy Based on Scott Twins

A scripted series inspired by Property Brothers‘ Jonathan and Drew Scott is officially under construction at Fox.

The network is developing It Takes Two, a comedy based on the Scott brothers’ memoir of the same name. The single-camera project will follow two entrepreneurial twin brothers who join forces in the real estate business when they realize they are stronger together than apart.

The Scotts will executive-produce It Takes Two alongside another pair of brothers: Jon and Josh Silberman (Living Biblically), who will also pen the script.

Currently in its 13th season, Property Brothers has aired on HGTV since 2011. It has spawned several spinoffs, including Brother Vs. Brother and Property Brothers: At Home, as well as multiple web series.

Fox, meanwhile, has plenty of irons in the scripted-series fire, including a drama series set in the “modern Wild West” of Los Angeles and a potential reboot of the classic CBS sitcom Alice.