Elizabeth Tulloch's Lois Lane Makes Her Debut in New Arrowverse Photo

Lois Lane and Clark Kent are together — again — at last. Melissa Benoist on Wednesday Instagrammed a shot of herself with Elizabeth Tulloch (aka Lois) and Tyler Hoechlin (aka Clark) while filming this year’s three-part Arrowverse crossover.

“Two Kryptonians and a journalist walk into a crossover,” Benoist captured her J. Crew catalogue-ready photo, which appears to have been taken in a field. (Smallville, perhaps?)

This year’s Arrowverse crossover event will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash (airing on a special night), Arrow and Supergirl (airing on a special night). Guest stars include Ruby Rose (Orange Is the New Black) as Batwoman/Kate Kane, Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Tulloch (Grimm) as Lois Lane, Jeremy Davies (Lost) as Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan), LaMonica Garrett (Designated Survivor) as Mar Novu aka The Monitor and Cassandra Jean Amell as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora.

Sister series Legends of Tomorrow, meanwhile, is serving up a “crossover” episode of its own that week, not one to be left out of the fun.

Your thoughts on this first look at the Arrowverse's Lois and Clark?