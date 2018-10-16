Playing House's Jessica St. Clair Books Season 3 Visit to Man With a Plan

File this under “totes kewl”: Playing House alumna Jessica St. Clair will guest-star on Man With a Plan‘s third season, TVLine has learned exclusively.

St. Clair will appear in two episodes of the Matt LeBlanc sitcom as Kelly, the successful and sophisticated sister of Liza Snyder’s Andi. Currently living in Chicago, Kelly breezes into town under the pretense of a fancy business meeting, revealing a sibling rivalry with Andi that’s hidden under passive-aggressive cheeriness.

In addition to her three seasons as Playing House‘s Emma Crawford, St. Clair’s recent TV credits include American Housewife, Grace and Frankie and Review.

As previously reported, Man With a Plan has also promoted Kali Rocha — who plays Adam’s sister-in-law, Marcy — to series regular ahead of Season 3.

Man With a Plan will return to CBS at midseason. Are you looking forward to St. Clair’s guest stint?