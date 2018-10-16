Late Late Show Video: Jon Hamm Grins and Bears a Gross Midnight Snack

Fun fact about Jon Hamm, courtesy of The Late Late Show: The man apparently has a cast iron stomach.

Hamm appeared on James Corden’s chatfest Monday night, where he was promoting his new film Bad Times at the El Royale, and things took a nauseating turn when the actor agreed to a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

The rules are simple: Answer a few highly personal questions, or avoid the interrogation by eating disgusting foods. As seen in the video above, Hamm chooses the latter option every time, gamely downing a chili cheese dog smoothie, a shot of hot sauce and a bite of bull penis (!) instead of revealing, say, the co-star with whom he never wants to work again.

Corden also shies away from answering most of the questions, including the identity of his least favorite Late Late Show guest — but his intestinal fortitude doesn’t quite match Hamm’s. (In fairness, he’s literally eating tarantulas.)

Watch Hamm’s “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” segment in full above, then drop a comment below with your thoughts.