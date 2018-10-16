Ratings: Arrow Returns Steady, Targets Biggest Audience in a Year

The CW’s Arrow christened its new Monday time slot with 1.42 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, matching both its Season 6 average and finale in the demo while ticking up to its biggest non-crossover audience in a year.

TVLine readers gave the Season 7 opener an average grade of “A-.”

Leading out of that, the animated Constantine special did 611K and a 0.2.

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Resident (4.8 mil/1.0) was steady, while 9-1-1 (6.2 mil/1.5) ticked up to tie Manifest as Monday’s top drama.

ABC | Pending adjustment due to NFL preemption, DWTS (7.1 mil/1.0; read recap) is currently steady and The Good Doctor (7 mil/1.1; read recap) is down a tenth.

NBC | The Voice (9.8 mil/1.9; view our rankings) was steady week-to-week, while Manifest (7.5 mil/1.5; read recap) dipped a tenth.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.4 mil/1.1) and Happy Together (4.8 mil/0.9) stabilized, while Magnum (5.4 mil/0.8) and Bull (6.3 mil/0.7) each ticked down.

