Alice Reboot Eyed at Fox

Mel’s Diner may be reopening its doors: An Alice reboot is in-the-works at Fox, TVLine has learned.

The network has placed a script order for a modern-day version of the classic CBS workplace sitcom starring Linda Lavin. Diablo Cody (United States of Tara) and Liz Astrof (2 Broke Girls) are penning the script for the multi-cam pilot and will serve as EPs.

The Fox revolves around Long Island housewife Alice Hyatt, who has finally worked up the courage to leave her cheating husband. She drives cross-country to Arizona with her teenage son Tommy, and gets a job as a waitress at a roadside diner where the staff becomes their new surrogate family.

In the original Alice — which aired from 1976 to 1985 and was based on the feature film Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore — Lavin’s titular waitress fleeing New Jersey herself with her son following the death of her husband.