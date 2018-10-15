Veronica Mars: Enrico Colantoni Officially on Board for Hulu Revival

Mars Investigations’ founding father will be present and accounted when Veronica Mars resurfaces in 2019. TVLine has learned that Enrico Colantoni — aka Kristen Bell’s TV dad Keith Mars — has signed on to the forthcoming Hulu revival as a series regular.

As we reported last month, the the eight-episode continuation finds Bell’s titular sleuth tracking a serial killer terrorizing Neptune during Spring Break. Franchise overlord Rob Thomas previously revealed that the quasi-fourth season will differ in tone from the 2014 fan-funded feature film.

“The movie was nostalgic — the Hulu limited series isn’t going to be,” Thomas said, adding that the limited series will take Veronica Mars back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir [roots]. One big case. Eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.” Thomas also confirmed that the premiere will pick up “five years” after the events of the movie.

Colantoni is the sixth Mars vet to formally commit to the revival, joining Bell, Jason Dohring (Logan), Percy Daggs III (Wallace Fennel), Francis Capra (Weevil) and David Starzyk (Richard Casablancas).

Colantoni’s non Mars-related TV work has included Bones, Flashpoint, Person of Interest, iZombie and Travelers.

Production on the Hulu revival is slated to begin at the end of the month.