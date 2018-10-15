Superstore Video: Jonah and Amy Lie Their Way Into... Carpool Karaoke?

Will Dina be the next Superstore employee to find out about Jonah and Amy’s secret relationship?

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode (NBC, 8/7c), the lovebirds struggle to get on the same page when Dina approaches Amy’s car and asks why Jonah’s in the passenger’s seat. They (sort of) agree on the same, clunky lie when Amy suggests they’ve been carpooling to work — and just when you think they’re in the clear, Cheyenne and Justine approach to ask what’s up. Justine, of course, has to go and make things weird (as always), inviting herself to tag along the next time Jonah and Amy get the Carpool Karaoke bug.

Suffice it to say, someone else (if not the entire Cloud 9 staff) is bound to find out that Jonah and Amy are a couple. In the previous episode, Garrett revealed to Jonah that he knew about his relationship after spotting his friends kissing in the parking lot.

Elsewhere in Thursday’s episode, “Toxic Workplace,” Jonah’s ex Kelly approaches Glenn about transferring to another store.

Press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments with your guesses for how much longer Jonah and Amy will be able to maintain their secret.