Dracula Series From Sherlock EPs Lands at Netflix — Who Should Star?

Already home to the ghosts of Hill House and the witches of Sabrina, Netflix will soon welcome one very famous vampire.

The streaming service has picked up Dracula, a new series based on the classic Bram Stoker tale. In collaboration with BBC One (which will air the series in the U.K.), Netflix has ordered three 90-minute installments, which will be set in 1897 and revolve around the titular bloodsucker from Transylvania who sets his sights on Victorian London.

As previously reported, the project comes from Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, who previously teamed to create the Emmy-winning Sherlock revival.

“We can’t wait to bring Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss’ brilliant storytelling to our members around the world, and we are eager to collaborate on yet another series with the BBC,” said Larry Tanz, vice president of global television at Netflix.

Added Moffat and Gatiss: “There have always been stories about great evil. What’s special about Dracula is that Bram Stoker gave evil its own hero.”

Dracula, of course, has inspired dozens of films and television shows, including NBC’s short-lived adaptation in 2013-14, which starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers.

