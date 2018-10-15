Fox Eyes Modern-Day Wild West Procedural From Castle Scribe

Fox is saddling up to put a fresh spin on the classic Western: The network is developing a new one-hour police procedural, titled Deputy, that’s set in the “modern Wild West” of Los Angeles, TVLine has learned.

The potential drama series, created and executive-produced by Castle writer Will Beall, centers on Deputy Bill Hollister, “a career lawman who’s very comfortable kicking down doors and utterly lost in a staff meeting,” according to the official description. “But when the L.A. County Sheriff drops dead, Bill becomes acting sheriff of Los Angeles County, in charge of 10,000 sworn deputies policing a modern Wild West.”

Fox has made a script commitment to the “ensemble procedural,” with a significant penalty attached if it doesn’t move forward at the network. David Ayer (Training Day) is on board as an EP as well, along with Chris Long (The Americans, The Mentalist), and Deputy already has the “full cooperation of the L.A. Sheriff’s Department,” the network says.