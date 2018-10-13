SNL: Jonah Hill to Host in November

Jonah Hill will join the Five-Timers Club when he hosts Saturday Night Live next month.

The costar of Netflix’s Maniac (opposite Emma Stone) will lord over Studio 8H on Saturday, Nov. 3, marking his first hosting gig since March 2016. The announcement was made during this weekend’s broadcast, which was hosted by Seth Meyers.

In addition, NBC announced that Maggie Rogers will make her debut as a musical guest that night. Rogers’ recent singles include “Fallingwater,” “Give a Little” and “Light On.”

Are you looking forward to Hill's fifth hosting stint? Are you glad to see Rogers score such a showcase?


