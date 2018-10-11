True Detective Season 3 Gets 2019 Premiere Date, First Photos

True Detective will report for Season 3 duty on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 — nearly three-and-a-half years since the HBO anthology’s sophomore finale aired.

Airing Sundays at 9/8c, the new, eight-episode season tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks (where it was filmed), and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) headlines the latest ensemble as as Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. The cast also includes Carmen Ejogo (Zero Hour), Stephen Dorff (Star), Scoot McNairy (Halt and Catch Fire) and Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife).

True Detective‘s Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson-fronted Season 1 debuted to much acclaim and fanfare, earning both of its leads Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and averaging 2.3 million weekly viewers (in Live+SD numbers). Season 2 — starring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn — was critically savaged but averaged a slightly larger weekly audience.

Watch a trailer for Season 3 below: