The Twilight Zone: Sanaa Lathan Boards CBS All Access Revival

Sanaa Lathan, you’ve just crossed over into The Twilight Zone.

The Affair actress has been cast in CBS All Access’ upcoming revival of the beloved sci-fi anthology, TVLine has learned.

Lathan will star in the episode titled “Rewind,” though further details about her character or the episode’s plot are being kept under wraps.

In addition to her Season 4 stint on The Affair, where she played high school principal Janelle Wilson, Lathan’s TV credits include Shots Fired, Boss and Nip/Tuck. She has also lent her voice to episodes of Family Guy and The Cleveland Show.

As previously reported, Jordan Peele — who is already an executive producer on the Twilight Zone revival — also will serve as host and narrator of the new series, which is described as a “modern reimagining of the original.”

The Twilight Zone will debut on CBS All Access sometime in 2019.