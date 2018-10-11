Middle Spinoff: Chris Diamantopoulos Joins ABC Offshoot as Sue's Boss

Silicon Valley scene-stealer Chris Diamantopoulos is headed to the Windy City via a series-regular role in ABC’s in-the-works Middle spinoff, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The currently untitled project (formerly known as Sue Sue in the City) finds Eden Sher’s adorkable alter ego leaving Indiana to pursue a career (and young adulthood) in Chicago. She quickly takes a job working at a fancy hotel owned by Diamantopoulos’ “mercurial, charming and rich” Nick.

In addition to HBO’s Silicon Valley, Diamantopoulos’ recent TV credits also include Pop TV’s Let’s Get Physical, Fox’s A Christmas Story Live! and Showtime’s Episodes.

The offshoot’s cast also includes The Middle‘s Brock Ciarlelli (aka Sue’s best friend Brad), as well as franchise newbies Finesse Mitchell (as the hotel’s bartender) and Kimberley Crossman (as a romantically wounded chef who also works at the hotel). TVLine can also confirm exclusively that newcomer Aaron Branch (pictured, right) has boarded the spinoff as Otis, the hotel’s naïve but endearing bellhop/concierge.

Middle creators Eileen Heisler and DeAnn Heline penned the pilot script and will serve as EPs.