Emma Roberts to Star in 'Edgy' Ice Skating Drama Spinning Out at Netflix

Emma Roberts is putting her career on ice. The American Horror Story vet has signed on to star in Spinning Out, a new, 10-episode Netflix drama series set in the high-pressure world of figure skating.

Created by Mr. Mercedes scribe Samantha Stratton, the project — which Netflix describes as “edgy” — centers on Roberts’ Kat Baker, an “up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.”

Casting for the aforementioned “bad-boy” is underway (if you have suggestions, drop ’em in the comments.)

Stratton will serve as co-showrunner/EP on Spinning Out alongside Lara Olsen (90210, Reign). Fellow EPs include Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold.

In addition to appearing in four seasons of FX’s American Horror Story (including the current Apocalypse-themed edition), Roberts starred in Fox’s (relatively) short-lived horror-comedy Scream Queens.