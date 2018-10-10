Ozark Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will continue Breaking Bad-like at Netflix: The streamer has renewed Ozark for a third season, TVLine has learned. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and premiere in 2019.

Ozark‘s 10-episode sophomore run dropped on Aug. 31 and (spoiler alert!) found Linney’s matriarch Wendy Byrde taking on a larger, increasingly ruthless role in the family’s “business.” Julia Garner, meanwhile, continued stealing scenes left and right as plucky Ruth Langmore.

Despite mixed reviews for its first two seasons, Ozark has emerged as something of a kudos darling. The show’s first season scored five Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actor for Bateman (who also netted a Golden Globe nod). And both Bateman and Linney were nominated for Screen Actors Guild awards for Lead Actor and Actress, respectively.

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Ozark‘s pickup.

