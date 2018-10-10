Kidding Renewed for Season 2

No joke: Showtime has renewed its Jim Carrey-led comedy series Kidding for a 10-episode second season, TVLine has learned.

Currently halfway through its first season, Kidding stars Carrey as Jeff (aka Mr. Pickles), an icon of children’s television who must navigate his way through an imploding personal life. Frank Langella, Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Cole Allen and Juliet Morris round out the cast.

“Kidding has established itself as one of the most endearing and inventive shows on television,” said Gary Levine, president of programming at Showtime Networks Inc. “I feel like I have been watching Mr. Pickles my whole life, and I look forward to being entranced by his unique blend of hilarity and heartbreak in Season 2.”

New episodes of Kidding — which TVLine Staff Editor Ryan Schwartz recommended as a fall TV series to watch — currently air Sundays at 10/9c on Showtime. The Season 1 finale is set for Nov. 11, while its sophomore run will debut sometime in 2019.

