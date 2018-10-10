Grey's Anatomy: Josh Radnor to Guest-Star as Meredith's First Hot Date

Kids, did I ever tell you about the time I dated a doctor?

How I Met Your Mother alum Josh Radnor will appear in an upcoming Grey’s Anatomy episode as a potential love interest for Meredith, TVLine has confirmed.

As first reported by People, Radnor will guest-star in the Oct. 11 installment as a mystery man with whom Meredith goes on a blind date. Further details about the character are being kept under wraps, including whether Radnor will stick around for more than one episode.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff had previously confirmed that Meredith’s romantic journey in Season 15 will involve the “very human and very relatable” process of going on dates with new people.

“I was really interested in seeing someone as beautiful and smart and funny and complex as Meredith actually have to put herself out there,” Vernoff said. “It’s something that somehow we’ve never really seen in 15 seasons of this show.”

Since ending his nine-season run as hopeless romantic Ted Mosby on HIMYM, Radnor’s TV credits have included the Civil War drama Mercy Street and NBC’s musical drama Rise, which was cancelled in May after just one season.