The Walking Dead Ratings Down Sharply in Return, Hitting Premiere Low

AMC’s The Walking Dead opened Season 9 on Sunday night with 6.1 million total viewers and a 2.5 rating, down 50 percent in the demo from its previous premiere (aka Episode 100) to mark a series low for a season launch.

The previous demo low for a premiere, 2.7, was held by the October 2010 series launch, which in total audience drew 5.4 million viewers.

The Walking Dead‘s premiere was also down sharply from both Season 8’s average (7.8 mil/3.4) and finale (7.9 mil/3.4).

Elsewhere in Sunday cable ratings, TV By The Numbers reports that Doctor Who did 1.37 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating for BBC America, up 49 percent and two tenths from its previous premiere (which aired on a Saturday).

As previously reported, Jodie Whittaker’s debut as the 13th Time Lord delivered a 10-year premiere high across the pond on BBC One.