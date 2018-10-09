SEAL Team Sneak Peek: Clay Returns Fire When Grilled by Stella's Folks

SEAL Team‘s Clay might want some body armor plates alongside his dinner plate, as he squares off with Stella’s parents in this sneak peek from this week’s episode.

In the above clip from “Never Say Die” (airing Wednesday at 9/8c on CBS), Stella’s folks (played by Black Box‘s David Chisum and Star‘s Nealla Gordon) have some questions for Clay (Max Thieriot), about his military commitment and where a proper family life could possibly fit in.

Why would he put his life on the line again and again, doing the bidding of “craven” politicians, when he could be Stateside keeping Stella (Alona Tal) worry-free and happy? Press play to hear Clay’s tactical defense — and imagine an American flag majestically waving behind him as he does so.

Elsewhere in the second episode of Season 2, Jason and Bravo Team travel to Saudi Arabia, where extremists take hold of an underground water source and threaten to release anthrax into the water supply. Meanwhile, Ray contemplates joining another team.

Want more scoop on SEAL Team, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.