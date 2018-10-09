TVLine Items: Mr Inbetween Renewed, Carpool Karaoke Trailer and More

FX is going back Down Under: The network has renewed the Australian half-hour drama Mr Inbetween for Season 2.

The series stars Scott Ryan as Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend who is a criminal for hire. Ryan also serves as the show’s creator/writer.

Mr Inbetween‘s six-episode freshman run, which kicked off last month, wraps up with two episodes tonight, beginning at 11:14/10:14c on FX, following a new episode of Mayans M.C. TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated with the pickup.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Apple has released a trailer for Season 2 of Carpool Karaoke, featuring the following pairings: Jason Sudeikis and the Muppets; Lonely Island and “Weird Al” Yankovic; Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey; Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman; and Rashida Jones and her father Quincy Jones, among others. The show returns this Friday, Oct. 12 on the Apple TV app.

* History has greenlit Ax Men Reborn, a reboot of its long-running reality series about loggers in the Pacific Northwest, our sister site Deadline reports.

* TNT has given a 10-episode order to M.D. Live (working title), a weekly non-scripted series in which doctors crowdsource remedies for medical ailments.

