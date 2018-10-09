Making a Murderer: Steven Avery Finds New Hope in Official Season 2 Trailer

True-crime fans, you might want to clear your calendars for Friday, Oct. 19: By the looks of Netflix’s full-length trailer for Season 2 of Making a Murderer, the docuseries’ new episodes are just asking to be binged.

In the promo released Tuesday (and embedded above), Steven Avery gets another chance to prove his innocence, particularly after Season 1 of Making a Murderer triggered major public interest in his case. As you’ll recall, Avery had been wrongfully convicted of sexual assault and was released from prison after serving 18 years — only to be later convicted for the murder of Teresa Halbach, a crime for which he is still behind bars.

The trailer teases the introduction of attorney Kathleen Zellner, who hopes to overturn Avery’s conviction by taking a closer look at Halbach’s death.

“If this case is solid, if he’s guilty, I’ll fail,” Zellner warns.

Also featured in Season 2 is an update on Brendan Dassey, Avery’s nephew who had also been convicted after law enforcement officials pressured him to confess to his role in the crime.

