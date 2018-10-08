Jessica Biel to Headline Mystery Drama Limetown, Based on Podcast

Jessica Biel is on the case: The Sinner star/executive producer will play a public radio journalist hunting down a major mystery in Facebook Watch’s Limetown, our sister site Deadline reports.

The series is based on a fictional podcast of the same name, in which an American Public Radio reporter named Lia Haddock investigates the unexplained disappearance of 300 people at a Tennessee neuroscience research center.

Facebook Watch gave Limetown a 10-episode series order; as with the first episode of USA Network’s The Sinner, Biel will star in and executive-produce the series.

A second season of the podcast is slated to debut around Halloween.

The podcast’s creators, Zach Ackers and Skip Bronkie, will pen the adaptation. They’ll also executive-produce alongside Biel and Zoo‘s Josh Appelbaum, Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec and Scott Rosenberg.

In addition to The Sinner, Biel’s TV credits include 7th Heaven, BoJack Horseman, New Girl and Family Guy. Though she remains an EP on The Sinner, which recently wrapped its second season, she is not expected to return as a series regular.