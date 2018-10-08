Claire Underwood will take her seat in the Oval Office in less than a month — but judging by a new trailer for House of Cards‘ final season, not everyone is happy that Claire is getting her turn to be POTUS.

As seen in the video above, Claire is quickly barraged with criticism of her time in office, with one pundit even suggesting she’s “the worst thing that has ever happened to this country.”

But it isn’t just TV personalities who are pushing back against Claire’s reign: She also faces off against Doug Stamper (who believes Claire is just as insidious as her late husband, Frank), as well as sibling lobbyists Annette and Bill Shepherd, played by new series regulars Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

Still, Claire refuses to back down, proclaiming that she’s “not going to be told what to do anymore… The first female president of the United States is not going to keep her mouth shut.”

House of Cards‘ sixth and final season, which spans eight episodes, will drop Friday, Nov. 2. Watch the full trailer above, then hit the comments below with your hopes for Season 6.