Quotes of the Week: This Is Us, Grey's, The Good Place, NCIS: LA and More

If you’re looking for a distraction from the weekend’s political news, well… we can’t say our latest Quotes of the Week will fully do the trick. But they’re a start!

This time around, we’ve got Amazon Echo-related confusion for Manifest‘s Ben, a bizarre shout-out to Mother Teresa on Survivor, a Wizard of Oz reference from The Gifted and moments of self-awareness for This Is Us and Good Doctor characters.

Also featured in this week’s roundup: double doses of NCIS: Los Angeles, Superstore and The Good Place.

Check out the attached gallery — or click here for direct access — then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves!